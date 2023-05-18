EUR/USD weakens further and approaches 1.0800 ahead of Lagarde

- EUR/USD adds to the weekly decline near 1.0800.
- ECB’s De Guindos leaves the door open to extra rate hikes.
- President C. Lagarde speaks later in the session.
Further selling pressure continues to hurt the European currency and forces EUR/USD to recede further and trade at shouting distance from the key barrier at 1.0800 the figure on Thursday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying, risk-off trade
EUR/USD gives away further ground and retreats for the third straight session on Thursday, putting at the same time the 1.0800 key support to the test amidst the intense march north in the greenback.
As usual in past sessions, the persevering risk-off mood remains propped up by lingering jitters around the US debt ceiling issue, which in turn lends support to the renewed upside bias in the buck.
Also weighing on the single currency appears the now milder tone from ECB’s rate setters, after Vice-President L. De Guindos argued earlier in the session that the bank has already done most of the tightening despite hinting at the probability of extra hikes in the next periods. His colleague A. Müller (usual hawk), instead, ruled out the possibility of rate cuts early next year.
In the euro docket, President C. Lagarde will speak later on Thursday in what will be the sole event this side of the Atlantic. In the NA session, Initial Jobless Claims are due in the first turn followed by the Philly Fed Manufacturing index, Existing Home Sales and the CB Leading Index. Additionally, FOMC’s P. Jefferson, L. Logan and M. Barr are all due to speak.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extends the weekly decline and gradually approaches the key 1.0800 neighbourhood as the trading week draws to a close.
The movement of the euro's value is expected to closely mirror the behaviour of the US Dollar and will likely be impacted by any differences in approach between the Fed and the ECB with regards to their plans for adjusting interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB-speak continue to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Lagarde (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle in June and July (September?). Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.19% at 1.0817 and faces immediate contention at 1.0809 (monthly low May 18) seconded by 1.0805 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.0788 (monthly low April 3). On the flip side, the breakout of 1.1095 (2023 high April 26) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1184 (weekly high March 21 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close in eight weeks near 1.0760 Premium
A stronger US Dollar lead the EUR/USD to the third consecutive daily loss and the lowest daily close since March 24. Hopes of a debt-ceiling deal, upbeat US data and hawkish comments from Fed official fueled the rally of the Greenback.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2400
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2390, the lowest level in three weeks. It then rebounded modestly, to settle around 1.2400. The slide took place amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. The DXY jumped to the strongest level since mid-March.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to test $1,900 Premium
Spot Gold extends its bearish route, so far bottoming on Thursday at $1,951.92 a troy ounce, its lowest since April 3. Financial markets kick-started the day with optimism amid news about extending the United States (US) debt ceiling.
Bitcoin Price: How Adam Back's 'hyperbitcoinization' theory could fuel a new wave of accumulation
Bitcoin (BTC) OG Adam Back has made a case that could prove bullish for the flagship cryptocurrency, arguing "hyperbitcoinization" is near at sight.
US Leading Economic Index: Who you gonna believe, me or your lying eyes?
April marks the 10th month in which the six-month average change in the Leading Economic Index has been below a key recession threshold.