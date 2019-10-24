EUR/USD: Weak Eurozone fundamentals to dampen further upside – MUFG

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank, expects the EUR/USD pair to move with a neutral bias next week, between 1.1000 and 1.1250.
Key Quotes:
“The euro has been stabilizing at higher levels against the US dollar over the past week after failing to break above resistance from the 200-day moving average at just above the 1.1200-level.The euro’s upward momentum has now stalled in the nearterm undermined in part by the release of the latest PMI surveys for October which continued to signal that the euro-zone economy continues to slow heading into year end and is moving closer to stagnating. The release of the euro-zone GDP for Q3 will be scrutinized closely in the week ahead. Weak growth and inflation supports the ECB’s decision to implement an aggressive package of easing measures.”
“It remains to be seen whether recent optimism over progress towards a US-China trade and Brexit deal will eventually encourage a pick-up in growth. The EU is expected to grant the UK another Brexit extension in the week ahead, most likely until the end of January. However, it has become less clear how the UK government then plans to proceed to pass the Brexit deal through parliament. If the government pursues a snap election and is successful, then the additional political uncertainty could act as modest dampener on the pound and euro, although No Deal risks should remain diminished.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.11 amid Draghi's warnings and weak US data
EUR/USD is falling to around 1.11 after the ECB's Draghi warned of a downturn and said data has worsened. On the other hand, US Durable Goods Orders missed on all measures.
GBP/USD plummets as PM Johnson calls for elections
Speaking before Parliament, UK PM Johnson has called for a snap election on December 12, if they want more time to discuss the deal and get Brexit done.
USD/JPY remains stuck in weekly range near mid-108s
The USD/JPY continues to trade in its tight range a little above the 108.50 handle and struggles to find its next direction. In fact, since the start of the week, the pair has been fluctuating in a 50-pip range.
Gold rises above $1,500 on souring market mood
The XAU/USD pair spent a large portion of the day moving sideways near the $1,490 handle before gaining traction during the American trading hours boosted by the risk-off flows.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.