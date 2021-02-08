EUR/USD: Vulnerable to potential “sell the fact” trade on US stimulus

  • EUR/USD trades flat near 1.2040 after Friday's bounce from 1.1952. 
  • Friday's weak US payrolls data bolstered the case for US fiscal stimulus. 
  • Both stocks and EUR/USD could now witness sell-the-fact trade.

EUR/USD carved out a bullish candlestick pattern on Friday, signaling a reversal higher. However, the rally may remain elusive if the global stock markets witness a wave of profit-taking on well-flagged US fiscal stimulus, putting a bid under the anti-risk US dollar. 

Weak US data strengthened the case for US stimulus

The US Nonfarm Payrolls data released Friday showed the economy added just 49,000 jobs in January, missing expectations for 105,000 additions and bolstering the case for US fiscal stimulus. 

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the data warranted an aggressive fiscal response. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion relief package should include stimulus cheques for workers earning $60,000 per year. 

Stimulus priced in

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, fell from 94.20 to 89.21 and EUR/USD rise from 1.1602 to 1.2349 in the two months to early January on expectations for aggressive spending under Joe Biden's Presidency. Stocks, too, have rallied sharply across the globe in hopes for stimulus and clocked fresh record highs on Friday. 

As such, with the US stimulus approaching, stocks could witness a sell the fact trade, helping the battered US dollar gain ground. Besides, the growing economic divergence between the US and the Eurozone favors dollar strength. While the US economic recovery may be slowing, the Eurozone economy is facing another quarterly contraction, courtesy of continued coronavirus-induced lockdown measures. The German Industrial Production for December scheduled for release at 07:00 GMT could influence the pair. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2038
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2111
Daily SMA50 1.2153
Daily SMA100 1.1967
Daily SMA200 1.1702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.205
Previous Daily Low 1.1952
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.199
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1984
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1887
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2082
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.218

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

AUD/USD holds steady below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism

Gold trades under 50-week SMA

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run

GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue

Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal

