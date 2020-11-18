EUR/USD: Vaccine developments keep bulls hopeful

EUR/USD has been shrugging off cautious words from central bankers and extending its gains. Coronavirus headlines and speculation about the next stimulus boosts are eyed on Wednesday, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“A coronavirus vaccine is no game-changer for forecasts – the words of Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, poured some cold water on investor enthusiasm. The ECB already incorporated immunization from the virus in 2021 as part of its outlook and remains worried about the current spread of the disease. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, echoed her cautious words.”
“Vaccine news keeps investors upbeat. Pfizer and BioNTech, which were the first to report efficacy in a Phase 3 trial, announced they passed a key safety milestone. The firms are set to seek Emergency Usage Authorization for their inoculation shortly, aiming to administer the vaccine in December.”
“In the eurozone, there are tentative signs that the covid curve is turning a corner, perhaps opening the door to easing restrictions in some countries.”
“Lagarde stated that additional stimulus is coming, while Powell only opened the door to a potential expansion. If the Fed proceeds with another boost, EUR/USD has room to rise.”
“Final eurozone inflation figures for October will likely confirm the drop of 0.3% in the headline Consumer Price Index. US Building Permits and Housing Starts are eyed in the US on Wednesday. However, the focus is on the virus and central banks.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. Final inflation figures for October are eyed.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
Forex Today: Vaccine optimism fades as covid cases rise, Bitcoin tops $18,000, Brexit eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven yen is in demand as the increase in coronavirus cases outweighs vaccine optimism again. Central bankers also expressed caution.
WTI: Under pressure, Wednesday's close pivotal
WTI created a Doji candle on Tuesday, indicating indecision in the market. On Tuesday, oil witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note, forming a Doji candle, a sign of indecision in the market.