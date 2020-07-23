EUR/USD: Uptrend continues but Sino-US tussle, coronavirus issues may cap gains

- EUR/USD prints a four-day winning trend on dollar sell-off.
- Uptrend intact, but Sino-US tensions and coronavirus concerns pose risk.
- The bid tone may weaken ahead of the EU parliament's ratification of the recovery fund.
EUR/USD registered gains for the fourth straight trading day on Wednesday, reinforcing the bullish bias put forward by last week's convincing move above the long-held resistance of the 200- week simple moving average.
The currency pair is bid near 1.1575 at press time with the 15-minute chart reporting a falling wedge breakout, a bullish continuation pattern. As such, one may argue that the uptrend is likely to continue on Thursday.
However, take note that the US dollar could attract haven bids due to the escalating Sino-US tensions, signs of worsening of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, and fiscal deal impasse in Washington.
The United States on Wednesday ordered China to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, marking an unprecedented deterioration in relations between the world's two biggest economies. Further, President Trump said that it was "always possible" other Chinese missions could be asked to close, according to Reuters news.
Meanwhile, the US state of Texas set one-day records for increases in coronavirus deaths and hospitalization on Wednesday. In addition, Republicans and Democrats in Congress continue to struggle to pass a fourth coronavirus aid package.
These factors may dent risk sentiment and weigh over EUR/USD. The single currency has rallied by 1.34% this week on broad-based dollar sell-off and due to optimism stemming from the European Union's decision to approve the highly-anticipated EUR 750 billion recovery fund.
The EUR bulls may now turn cautious as the fund needs to be ratified by the EU parliament and some observers fear that politicians the national parliaments may not approve of the size of the final budget.
On the data front, the focus would be on the forward-looking German Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey (August) and ECB's De Guindos Speech. Across the pond, the weekly US jobless claims are scheduled for release.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1577
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1333
|Daily SMA50
|1.1216
|Daily SMA100
|1.1076
|Daily SMA200
|1.1068
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1602
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1507
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1452
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1565
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1517
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1612
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1707
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level
Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session
WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.