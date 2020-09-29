EUR/USD: Upside stalls below 1.1700 as US dollar attempts a comeback

- EUR/USD consolidates the corrective bounce below 1.1700
- President Lagarde indicated the ECB will deploy further stimulus if needed.
- Eurozone/ US Consumer Confidence data, Fedspeak in focus.
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent corrective advance towards 1.1700, as the US dollar attempts a comeback across the board, despite the risk-on market mood.
At the time of writing, the main currency pair adds 0.10% to trade at 1.1675, having hit a daily high of 1.1684. The spot hit a two-month low of 1.1625 last Friday.
EUR/USD’s correction from two-month lows gained traction on Monday after the upbeat risk tone on the global equities curbed the US dollar’s recent ascent. The haven demand for the greenback weakened after the weekend’s solid Chinese Industrial Profits data suggested a robust economic recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy and lifted the overall market mood. The optimism extended into the US equities alongside the hopes of a US fiscal stimulus deal.
On the EUR-side of the story, the shared currency received a boost from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde’s comments, as she indicated that the central bank stands ready to deploy additional stimulus, if necessary, to support the post-coronavirus pandemic economic turnaround.
Looking ahead, the upside potential in the spot appears limited, as the bearish bets in the dollar remain at almost a decade high and a likely short-squeeze could revive the bullish momentum in the greenback.
In the meantime, markets look forward to the Confidence numbers from both continents, Fedspeak and the first US Presidential debate for fresh trading impulse in the pair.
EUR/USD Technical levels
“..fresh buying will take place on a clear break above 1.1680, which in turn will target 1.1750 theoretical aim with the September 23 top, near 1.1720, likely acting as an intermediate halt. Alternatively, the pair’s downside below the 200-bar SMA level of 1.1660 may recall 1.1640 and 1.1610 immediate supports on the chart,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal explains.
EUR/USD Additional levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1792
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1488
|Daily SMA200
|1.1239
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.168
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1615
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1872
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1588
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1561
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1756
GBP/USD eyes 1.2900, Brexit brinkmanship, BOE’s Bailey in the spotlight
GBP/USD keeps buyers hopeful, despite the US dollar’s recent recoveries while holding gains above 1.2850. The cable extends gains, mainly driven by the Brexit-positive headlines but stays challenged ahead of the crucial departure talks in Brussels.
Gold looks north, two key levels to watch out
Gold started out the US NFP week on a solid footing, rallying nearly $20 on Monday. The metal bounced-off the SMA100 one-day support for the third straight day, courtesy of the broad retreat in the USD from two-month peaks.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Neither happy nor sad
American consumer attitudes have recovered from their April pandemic low but they remain stalled far below their levels of last year. The Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence Index is predicted to rise to 89.2 in September.
WTI slips below $40.50 amid US dollar recovery, API data eyed
WTI refreshed the intraday low after reversing from $40.79. US dollar regains upside momentum amid hopes of further stimulus. Challenges to the US-China trade deal add downside pressure on oil prices. API data, USD moves become the key amid a light calendar.