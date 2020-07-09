EUR/USD: Upside favored as cost of borrowing in risky Eurozone nations tanks

- EUR/USD is better bid near a key resistance at 1.1349.
- Periphery-German bond yields slide in a EUR-positive manner.
- Fiscal integration would bode well for the shared currency.
EUR/USD is gathering upside steam with the cost of borrowing for Eurozone's riskiest countries falling to levels last seen before the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.
At press time, the currency pair is trading at session highs near 1.1345, representing a 0.15% gain on the day and nearly a 1% rise on a week-to-date basis. The currency pair looks set to cross above the bearish lower high of 1.1349 created on June 23 and extend the rally to levels above 1.14, as discussed early Thursday.
Greece-German yield spread tanks
The spread between the 10-year Greek and German government bond yields fell to 1.53 on Wednesday to hit the lowest level since the end of February. Similarly, the spread between the Italian and German 10-year bond yield also declined to 4.5-month lows.
Essentially, the bonds markets have priced out the stress injected by the coronavirus crisis. After all, the European Central Bank is buying 1.35 trillion euros of assets in the Eurozone as part of its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) in addition to the bond-buying program of 20 billion euros per month.
With borrowing costs in risky Eurozone nations falling, the path of least resistance for the EUR appears to be on the higher side. The bid tone would strengthen further if the EUR 750 billion packages backed by European Commission bonds to help economies battered by the lockdowns could usher in greater fiscal integration, as noted by Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager at Robeco Multi-Asset funds, Robeco ONE and Robeco Pension Return Portfolio, in the monthly outlook.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1347
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.133
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1258
|Daily SMA50
|1.1106
|Daily SMA100
|1.1032
|Daily SMA200
|1.1047
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1352
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1262
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1303
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1185
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1318
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1297
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1278
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1225
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1188
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1367
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1457
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling around 1.13 as stocks fall
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, off the highs as concerns about coronavirus and the court decision to hand Trump's financial to a grand jury trigger political uncertainty. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.26 as the market mood worsens
GBP/USD is trading around 1.26, off the highs. The risk-off mood has pushed the dollar higher and is weighing on GBP/USD. UK fiscal stimulus and Brexit are also in play.
Gold: $1800 is being used as the intraday support for XAU/USD
Gold has retraced on Thursday during the US session after the recent impressive rally. At the moment the market is grappling with the USD 1800 per troy ounce psychological level.
Altcoin season confirmed
Second-line Altcoins take turns offering explosive price hikes. Bitcoin is giving up ground in the struggle for dominance, but it is not Ethereum that collects the profits. Ripple manages to enter the safe zone and bets on the upward continuity.
WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15
WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.