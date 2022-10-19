- EUR/USD loses momentum after hitting the 0.9870/80 band.
- Final EMU Inflation Rate for the month of September comes next.
- US housing data, Fed’s Beige Book next of note across the pond.
The optimism around the risk complex and the European currency appears somewhat dwindled on Wednesday, with EUR/USD giving away part of the weekly advance and revisiting the 0.9820 region, or 2-day lows.
EUR/USD looks to data, dollar
Sellers appear to have regained the upper hand and now put EUR/USD under some pressure following two consecutive daily advances. The return of the selling bias seems to have been triggered by the inability of spot to quickly leave behind the area of weekly tops in the 0.9870/80 band.
On the opposite side of the road, the dollar regains some upside traction and motivates the USD Index (DXY) to extend the march north past the 112.00 barrier amidst the firm recovery in US yields across the curve. In Germany, the 10-year bund yields also edge up and extend at the same time the consolidative theme in the upper end of the range and close to multi-year peaks.
In the domestic calendar, the final inflation figures in the euro zone are due later in what will be the sole release this side of the Atlantic. In the NA session, MBA Mortgage Applications are due in the first turn seconded by Housing Starts and Building Permits while the Fed’s Beige Book will close the daily docket.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD meets some selling bias after faltering once again in the 0.9870 region on Wednesday.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Following latest results from key economic indicators, the latter is expected to extend further amidst the ongoing resilience of the US economy.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Final Inflation Rate, European Council Meeting (Thursday) - European Council Meeting, EMU Flash Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.27% at 0.9827 and a breach of 0.9631 (monthly low October 13) would target 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) en route to 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002). On the flip side, the next resistance aligns at 0.9875 (weekly high October 18) followed by 0.9999 (monthly high October 4) and finally 1.0050 (weekly high September 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
