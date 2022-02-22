EUR/USD: Upside faltered ahead of 1.1370

- EUR/USD regains composure and advances beyond 1.1300.
- The greenback remains offered as risk aversion fades away.
- The US Consumer Confidence comes next in the docket.
The single currency managed to leave behind the geopolitics-led pessimism seen earlier in the session and pushed EUR/USD to the 1.1370 region on Tuesday.
EUR/USD up on dollar weakness
EUR/USD, therefore, reverses three straight sessions with losses and bounces off daily lows in the 1.1290/85 band following the irruption of the appetite for the risk complex, which in turn encouraged USD-bears to return to the market and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the negative territory.
Bolstering the upside momentum in spot also emerges the moderate rebound in yields of the German 10y Bund to 3-day highs around the 0.28% zone.
In the domestic calendar, better-than-expected Business Climate in Germany for the month of February also underpinned the recovery in the pair. Across the pond, house prices tracked by the FHFA’s House Price Index rose 1.2% MoM in December, while the S&P/Case-Shiller Index rose 18.6% YoY in the same month. Further US data saw flash Manufacturing PMI at 57.5 in February, while the Conference Board will publish its Consumer Confidence gauge later in the session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD continues to look to the geopolitical scenario and the risk appetite trends for near-term direction. On this, further deterioration of the Russia-Ukraine front should keep the pair under pressure via a stronger dollar. In the meantime, the improvement in the pair’s outlook appears underpinned by fresh speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB at some point by year end, higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic activity and other key fundamentals in the region. The threat to this view, as usual, comes from the Fed and a potential tighter-than-expected start of the normalization of its monetary conditions.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany, EMU Flash PMIs (Monday) – Germany IFO survey (Tuesday) – Germany GfK Consumer Confidence, EMU Final January CPI (Wednesday) – Eurogroup Meeting, Germany Final Q4 GDP, EMU Final Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.32% at 1.1344 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1395 (weekly high Feb.16) followed by 1.1487 (200-week SMA) and finally 1.1494 (2022 high Feb.10). On the other hand, a drop below 1.1287 (weekly low Feb.22) would target 1.1279 (weekly low Feb.14) en route to 1.1186 (monthly low Nov.24 2021).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains around mid-1.1300s after US data
EUR/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.1350 in the second half of the day as investors eye developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The PMI reports from the US showed that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early February but the greenback struggled to capitalize on the upbeat data.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.3550
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a recovery and continues to trade in the negative territory near 1.3550 in the American session. The stronger-than-expected PMI data from the US was largely ignored by market participants, who stay focused on geopolitics.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.3550
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a recovery and continues to trade in the negative territory near 1.3550 in the American session. The stronger-than-expected PMI data from the US was largely ignored by market participants, who stay focused on geopolitics.
Cardano daily transaction volume surges but ADA prices slump
The Cardano blockchain has experienced an explosion in on-chain activity and now trails only Bitcoin in current 24-hour transaction volume, surpassing Ethereum in the process according to Messari.
AMC Entertainment is banking on another blockbuster in Uncharted
NYSE:AMC has fallen by 32.5% so far in 2022. Uncharted took home the top spot at the box office over President’s Day weekend. AMC Apes are still holding out hope for a short squeeze in 2022.