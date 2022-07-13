“For now, we retain our one-month forecast of EUR/USD 1.03. Evidence that Russian gas supplies into Europe will be further disrupted into the winter would cause us to downgrade our forecasts for the EUR further.”

“If the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline is switched back on, in time next week after its scheduled maintenance, the EUR is likely to be granted a reprieve. That said, even if the EUR is boosted, we expect USD strength to dominate into next year suggesting upside for EUR/USD could be limited even on good news regarding Nord Stream.”

“From a fundamental perspective, it is not difficult to paint a scenario in which EUR/USD could break below 1.00 and hold at lower levels into the winter months. That has been the case for a while.”

EUR/USD has come within a whisker of parity. How low the pair goes is likely to depend on whether or not Russia wants to worsen the economic war with Europe, economists at Rabobank report.

