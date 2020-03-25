EUR/USD: Upside corrective near-term – Commerzbank

EUR/USD is upside corrective near term, according to Karen Jones from Commerzbank who analyzes the EUR/USD pair technically.

Key quotes

“Rallies should find initial resistance at 1.0926/41, the September and October lows and are likely to be contained by the band of moving averages at 1.1010/83.”

“While capped at 1.0926 our bias will remain negative and attention should then revert to the 1.0636 recent low.”