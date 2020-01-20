EUR/USD up smalls around 1.1100, looks to ECB

- EUR/USD moves a tad higher and eyes 1.1100.
- Spot met support around the 55-day SMA.
- ECB’s C.Lagarde due to speak later this evening.
The single currency is looking to regain some of its shine lost on Friday and is now lifting EUR/USD to the boundaries of the 1.1100 mark, posting marginal gains for the day.
EUR/USD focused on USD, ECB
The pair came under heavy selling pressure on Friday in response to a sharp pick-up in the demand for the greenback, all on the back of positive results from some US indicators, higher yields and the prevailing risk-on sentiment.
However, the decline in the spot was once again contained around the 1.1090 area, where sits the key 55-day SMA. Below this area, the pair is expected to accelerate the decline to, initially, the 10-day SMA AROUND 1.1065.
In the docket, German Producer Prices rose 0.1% MoM during December and contracted 0.2% from a year earlier. Later in the European evening, ECB’s Christine Lagarde will participate in the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels and will attend an event in Germany.
What to look for around EUR
The pair dropped and tested the key 55-day SMA at the end of last week mainly in response to USD-dynamics, at the same time hinting at the likeliness that the 1.1180 region could be an interim top. Further out, markets’ focus is now seen shifting to a more data-dependent stance while China and the US warm up for the ‘Phase 2’ negotiations. On the more macro view, the slowdown in the region remains far from abated and continues to justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance from the ECB, which is expected to maintain the current ‘wait-and-see’ stance, at least in the near-term, as per the recently published minutes (Accounts) from the December meeting.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 1.1091 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1135 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.1172 (weekly high Jan.16) and finally 1.1186 (61.8% of the 2017-2018 rally). On the downside, a breakdown of 1.1086 (weekly low Jan.17) would target 1.1085 (2020 low Jan.10) en route to 1.1065 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading below 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Forex Today: Pound pressured by Brexit plans, oil bumps on Mod-East issues, Bitcoin hungover
Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 20: GBP/USD is under pressure after the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said that the UK may stray away from EU rules after Brexit.
WTI: Back below 200-hour MA
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. Prices may drop to $58.77, filling the gap on the hourly chart.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.