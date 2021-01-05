EUR/USD eases within range, currently trading around 1.2270, as the pair is losing bullish strength but holding on to gains. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, buyers are set to take their chances on dips.
Key quotes
“The mood is cautious ahead of the outcome of the US Georgia Senate election. Senate majority comes down to this particular race as Republicans hold 50 seats while Democrats clinched 48. Should Democrats win the two chairs, the advantage will be for them, as Vice-president Kamala Harris will become the leader of the organism and the tier-breaker.”
“The risk is skewed to the downside, although chances of a steeper decline are quite limited. Instead, buyers will likely take their chances at lower levels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
