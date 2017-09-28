EUR/USD under pressure on USD-buying – Danske Bank

EUR/USD under pressure on USD-buying – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Christin Tuxen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, noted the pair remains under pressure in response to a better tone in the greenback.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD broke below the 1.1740 mark yesterday as strong US data weighed and Trump unveiled his tax reform proposal which notably allows companies a one off tax repatriation rebate”.
“We stress that the vulnerability of the cross to USD-positive news could fade somewhat now as some EUR/USD longs have now likely been wiped out. Indeed, we see only limited potential for the cross to head lower from here and it is likely to require downward inflation surprises in, e.g. Germany today to send the cross below 1.17”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.