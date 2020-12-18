EUR/USD under pressure on dollar bounce, focus on German IFO Expectations

By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD drops as the oversold US dollar charts broad-based recovery. 
  • The bulls need an above-forecast German IFO Expectations data to stall/reverse the decline.

EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates. 

Down 0.15%

The currency pair is currently trading near 1.2246, representing a 0.15% decline on the day, having hit a 32-month high of 1.2273. 

According to some analysts, the dollar looks oversold on technical charts with market positioning skewed a little too bearish and ripe for a bounce. "Perhaps it'll come from a bit of January repositioning," Kyle Rodda, market analyst for IG Australia, tweeted early Friday

Besides, the US stock market rally is looking overstretched and due for a pullback, which may put a bid under the battered US dollar. At press time, the futures tied to the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.23% drop. 

A big beat on German data, due at 09:00 GMT, is needed to save the day for the EUR/USD bulls. 

Focus on German IFO

The IFO Expectations index, an early indicator of current conditions and business expectations for the next six months, is forecast to tick higher to 92.5 in December from November's 91.5. 

Meanwhile, the Current Assessment index is seen falling to 89 from 90. Markets are forward-looking and are likely to focus more on the expectations component, which, according to BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien, could rise due to vaccine optimism. 

An above-forecast IFO Expectations Index could again help EUR/USD ignore Germany's recent decision to impose the economically-painful coronavirus lockdown and reverse losses seen at the time of writing. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2246
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2262
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2053
Daily SMA50 1.1894
Daily SMA100 1.1847
Daily SMA200 1.1475
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2273
Previous Daily Low 1.2181
Previous Weekly High 1.2166
Previous Weekly Low 1.2059
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2238
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2216
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2205
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2147
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2113
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2388

 


 

GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce

GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3500 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce

GBP/USD holds the lower ground above 1.3500 ahead of the UK Retail Sales data, which are seen dropping 4.2% MoM in November. Cooling Brexit deal hopes and broad-based US dollar rebound weigh on the spot.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO

EUR/USD eases below 1.2150 on dollar bounce, focus on IFO

EUR/USD feels the pull of gravity and slips below 1.2150 on the US dollar's broad-based recovery. The losses could be reversed if the German IFO Expectations Index for December beats estimates.

EUR/USD News

Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900

Gold off lows, looks to regain $1900

Gold is looking to resume its uptrend towards $1900 following the overnight corrective pullback. The progress made by the US lawmakers on the aid package, with a deal likely seen before Christmas, keeps the XAU bulls hopeful.

Gold news

AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600

AUD/USD takes bull breather, slips below 0.7600

AUD/USD slips below 0.7600, correcting lower from a 31-month high of 0.7640 reached on Thursday. The bulls look to have taken a hiatus following a rise from 0.75 to 0.7640 in the previous three trading days. 

AUD/USD News

FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow

FX risk rally continues as stimulus prospects grow

Risk appetite remains strong with equities and currencies extending their gains on Thursday. The growing prospect of a stimulus deal in the US and a Brexit agreement in the UK drove investors out of safe have currencies like the US dollar and Japanese Yen.

Read more

