EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1160 ahead of German docket

- EUR/USD navigates within a tight range around 1.1170/60.
- The greenback approaches the key 98.00 handle.
- German data releases next of relevance in the docket.
The shared currency struggles for direction in the middle of the week, taking EUR/USD to a narrow trading range between 1.1160 and 1.1170.
EUR/USD looks to data, yields
Spot is looking to reverse two consecutive daily pullbacks, coming under some downside pressure after being rejected once again from levels beyond 1.1200 the figure earlier in the week.
The move lower in spot so far this week reflects the better note surrounding the greenback against the backdrop of a broad-based decline in global yields. In this regard it is worth noting that yields of the German 10-year Bund are trading in the -0.17% area, levels last seen in July 2016, while their US peers have dropped to the lowest levels since September 2017 below 2.23%, all taking the yield spread below the key 240 pts.
Later in the session German labour market report is due along with the 5-year auction and the speech by BuBa’s J.Weidmann.
What to look for around EUR
Recent data releases in Euroland and Germany have poured cold water over the idea that some healing process could be under way in the region, re-shifting the focus to the ongoing slowdown and its probable duration and extension. This view has been reinforced in recent ECB minutes, where the Council appeared unconvinced about a pick up in the economic activity in H2 2019. That said, the current ‘neutral/dovish’ stance from the ECB is expected to persist for the remainder of the year and probable through H1 2020. The broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with the now stalled US-China negotiations and potential US tariffs on EU products. On the political front, Italian politics has resurfaced as a source of uncertainty and volatility, all gyrating around the country’s discomfort with EU fiscal rules.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.05% at 1.1154 and faces immediate contention at 1.1142 (low May 21) seconded by 1.1107 (2019 low May 23) and finally 1.0905 (high Mar.27 2017). On the upside, a breakout of 1.1215 (high May 27) would target 1.1230 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1264 (monthly high May 1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls on trade tensions, EU disagreement
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1150, down on the day. US-Sino tensions remain elevated as China hints it may block rare earth exports. EU leaders failed to agree on how to divvy up the top jobs.
GBP/USD pressured amid Brexit, trade tensions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: Bears regain poise, revisits 2-week lows near 109.15
Risk-off remains at full steam amid falling global yields, US equity futures. Escalating US-China trade tensions, US-Iran rift and global growth fears weigh. Risk trends to dominate amid lack of relevant US macro news.
Gold: Buyers confront greenback strength, risk-off in play
With the US Dollar (USD) strength restricting Gold from safe-haven benefits, the bullion is taking the rounds near $1280 during the early Asian session on Wednesday.
Bank of Canada preview: Watching these three factors for the USD/CAD reaction
Trading the Canadian dollar has not been easy of late as the data provided substantial surprises in both directions -- triggering significant volatility but no clear direction. The BOC's upcoming decision may finally set a course for the loonie.