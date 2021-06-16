EUR/USD under pressure as US dollar soars, tests 1.2000

- US dollar jumps after the FOMC meeting as officials bring forward rate hike expectations.
- EUR/USD heads for lowest daily close since early May.
The EUR/USD dropped further and reached a fresh monthly low at 1.2007 during Fed’s Powell press conference. The pair dropped sharply following the FOMC meeting and continued to slide amid a rally of the US dollar.
The greenback rose sharply amid higher US yields. The 10-year yield jumped to 1.59% before pulling back to 1.56% (still up more than 4% for the day). At the same, equity prices dropped further in Wall Street.
The FOMC projections triggered the move. The Federal Reserve, as expected kept interest rates and the QE program unchanged. The economic projections of FOMC members now see higher inflation ahead, and also more members expect a rate hike in 2023, compared to the March report.
“Fed policymakers likely will signal in late summer or early August that tapering is nearing. Long-term interest rates likely will grind higher as market expectations of tapering ramp up”, say analysts at Wells Fargo. The minutes of the June meeting will be released on July 7.
EUR/USD approaches key support: 1.1990
The EUR/USD found support so far above the 1.2000 area. The rebound so far has been limited quickly by the 1.2035 area, showing that the bearish pressure still persists. The key support to consider ahead is 1.1990, a horizontal level and also the 200-day moving average.
Price is back under the 55-day moving average, and the technical outlook now favors the downside. A recovery above 1.2200 would negate the bearish bias.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2022
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0105
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.87
|Today daily open
|1.2127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2185
|Daily SMA50
|1.2095
|Daily SMA100
|1.2042
|Daily SMA200
|1.1994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2103
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2057
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2149
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2171
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2195
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles toward 1.20 as Powell speaks
EUR/USD has plunged toward 1.20, as Fed Chair Powell explains the bank's upbeat projections. The Fed's dot-plot points to two rate hikes in 2023, contrary to none in the March decision. The dollar is storming the board.
GBP/USD hits new two-month lows after the Fed
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.40, hitting a new two-month low. The dollar is on the rise after the Fed's projections hinted at a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
GBP/USD hits new two-month lows after the Fed
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.40, hitting a new two-month low. The dollar is on the rise after the Fed's projections hinted at a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range near $1,860 level, FOMC awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the first half of the European session on Wednesday.
BTC tags key resistance, while ETH and XRP envision a 20% drop
BTC jumped 33% before reversing near the explicit resistance from $41,581-$44,023. ETH nears the lower trend line of a multi-week symmetrical triangle continuation pattern.