EUR/USD under heavy pressure near line-in-the-sand 1.1000, focus on NFP

EUR/USD drifts lower and challenges 1.1000.

The dollar gathers extra steam and rises to fresh cycle tops.

US Nonfarm Payrolls will be the salient event later in the session.

Selling pressure on the European currency remains intense for yet another session and drags EUR/USD to the boundaries of psychological support at 1.1000 on Friday.

EUR/USD weaker on safe haven demand, looks to data, Ukraine

Another day, another record low for EUR/USD. This time the pair probed the area around 1.1000 – a key support rubicon – against the backdrop of the rising demand for the greenback and the safe haven universe in general.

Worsening conditions in the Russia-Ukraine military conflict led investors to increase their holdings of safer assets. Their risk-averse behaviour intensified following failed attempts by officials of both countries to agree a ceasefire at Thursday’s talks.

A firm note in the German money markets, in the meantime, continues to sustain interest in bonds and drags yields of the 10y Bund back to the -0.020% region, along with the pullback seen in their US peers.

Back to the docket – Retail Sales in the broader Euroland expanded 0.2% MoM in January and 1.7% over the last twelve months, and Germany’s trade surplus widened to €9.4B in the first month of the year.

The NA session will be much more entertaining with the release of February’s Nonfarm Payrolls (400K exp.) and the Unemployment Rate (3.9% exp.).

What to look for around EUR

EUR/USD continues to look to geopolitics and risk appetite trends for direction. The recent deterioration on the Russia-Ukraine front is expected to keep the pair under pressure amidst solid risk-off sentiment and demand for the dollar. In the longer run, occasional bouts of strength in the pair should remain underpinned by speculation of a potential interest rate hike by the ECB probably sooner than many anticipate, as well as higher German yields, persevering elevated inflation, a decent pace of the economic activity and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region.

Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Trade Balance, EMU Retail Sales (Friday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Geopolitical concerns from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

EUR/USD levels to watch

So far, spot is losing 0.48% at 1.1012 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1192 (10-day SMA) followed by 1.1309 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1395 (weekly high Feb 16). On the other hand, a drop below 1.1001 (2022 low Mar 4) would target 1.1000 (round level) en route to 1.0870 (low May 25 2020).