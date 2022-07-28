- EUR/USD falls due to weaker than expected EU economic data, facing strong headwinds with the energy crisis, and slower economic growth.
- US GDP in the second quarter showed signs of contraction, meaning the US is in a “technical recession.”
- Inflation in Germany tops around 8.6% YoY, while the EU’s economic sentiment plunges.
The EUR/USD drops from daily highs above 1.0200, trimming some of Wednesday’s gains. On Wednesday, the market perceived a slightly “dovish” tilt of Fed Chair Jerome Powell as that, so most G8 currencies rallied vs. the greenback. Additionally, the US economy getting into a “technical recession,” as the US Department of Commerce reported, would keep the greenback pressured.
The EUR/USD is trading at 1.0170 after hitting a daily high at 1.0234, but tumbled on worst-than-expected EU Economic sentiment & Consumer confidence figures, plunging towards the daily low of 1.0114, before bouncing on dismal US economic data.
EUR/USD, unable to capitalize on a soft US Dollar, could fall further
Sentiment remains positive and would likely end in that way. Data from the US Department of Commerce showed that US GDP in the second quarter shrank 0.9%, less than the forecasted 0.4% growth. That said, alongside money market futures pricing a less “hawkish” Fed than previously estimated, with odds of a 75 bps rate hike in September at 78%.
At the same time, the US Department of Labor reported that the US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 23 increased by 256K, more than the 253K estimated. Nevertheless, fell compared to the week ending on July 16, which printed 261K.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index is almost flat at 106.473 after reaching a daily high at 106.975. US Treasury yields are also down, led by the US 10-year benchmark note coupon diving ten bps, sitting at 2.680%.
In the Europe session, inflation in Germany rose unexpectedly in June, with the HICP increasing by 8.5%, higher than estimations and smashing the previous figure of 8.3%. In non-harmonized estimations, inflation in Germany fell slightly to 7.5%, from the prior reading of 7.6%.
Earlier, the EU Economic sentiment plunged to 99 in July, lower than estimations of 102. In the same tone, the EU Consumer confidence tumbled -27.0 vs. -23.8 in June.
What to watch
On Friday, the EU economic docket will feature Eurozone, France, Italy, and Spain’s GDP Growth and inflation readings. That is alongside Germany’s employment data and GDP Growth. On the US front, the calendar will feature the core and headline PCE Price Index for June, the Chicago PMI, and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment for July.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0170
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|1.0207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0196
|Daily SMA50
|1.0441
|Daily SMA100
|1.0618
|Daily SMA200
|1.0979
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0221
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0097
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0278
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0078
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0173
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0144
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0051
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0005
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0253
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0299
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!