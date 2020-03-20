It was another intense week with the coronavirus outbreak keeping investors on their toes and blindly running into the dollar. Valeria Bednarik, a Chief Analyst at FXStreet, recaps the events surrounding the EUR/USD pair next week.

Key quotes

“The macroeconomic calendar includes for the upcoming week the Markit preliminary estimates for March Manufacturing and Services activity in the Union and the US. In Germany and the EU, the numbers are expected to have improved. US data, on the contrary, is foreseen below the previous final readings.”

“The US will release next Wednesday, February Durable Goods Orders, and the final version of Q4 GDP on Thursday, both consider old news at this point.”

“On Friday, the US will release February spending and income data, including core PCE inflation, this last currently at 1.6%.”

“By the end of the week, Germany will unveil preliminary March inflation estimates.”