EUR/USD has been setting higher highs and higher lows, with the recent trough of 1.0980 beating the previous one at around 1.0950. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, examines the EUR/USD technical picture.
“The EUR/USD pair is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart and trades above the 50 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1090, which was a stepping stone on the way up in recent days. It is followed by 1.1150, the cycle high.”
“Support is at the swing low of 1.0950, followed by 1.0890, which was a temporary resistance line on the way up.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
