EUR/USD turns sideways around 1.0950 as investors await US Employment for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD is oscillating around 1.0950 ahead of US Employment and ISM Services PMI data.
- A significant decline in US Job Opening indicates that the US labor market is cooling now.
- The ECB would continue hiking rates as a recent jump in the oil price could spark Eurozone inflation.
The EUR/USD pair is displaying a sideways action after an upside move above 1.0970 in the early Asian session. The shared currency pair is expected to continue its lackluster move as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment and ISM Services PMI data.
S&P500 ended Tuesday’s gains with decent losses as investors turned cautious ahead of US economic reports, portraying a drop in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its monthly low near 101.46 as investors are anticipating the maintenance of status-quo by the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its May monetary policy meeting.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, chances for an unchanged interest rate decision stand near 60%. The Fed is required to shift its focus towards contracting manufacturing activities to safeguard the United States economy from falling into recession. The release of the US economic data on Wednesday would provide more clarity.
According to the consensus, the US economy has added fresh 200K jobs in March than the former additions of 242K. Hopes for one more rate hike from the Fed could be propelled if the US labor market continues to remain tight. However, the release of weak Job Openings data on Tuesday indicates that the labor market is cooling now. Data released on Tuesday indicates lower talent acquisition requests at 9.9 million, compared to 10.5 million in January and 10.4 million as expected by the market participants.
In addition to US Employment data, US ISM Services PMI will also keep investors busy. The US ISM Services PMI (Mar) is expected to contract to 54.5 from the former release of 55.1. Also, New Orders Index that reflects forward-demand would drop to 57.6 from the prior release of 62.6.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers would get delighted as consumer inflation expectations for the next 12 months fall to 4.6% in February vs. 4.9% in January. However, it seems that the data has yet not incorporate the recent rise in the oil price, which could have spoiled the mood. Therefore, ECB President Christine Lagarde would continue hiking rates ahead.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0956
|Today Daily Change
|0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|1.0897
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0735
|Daily SMA50
|1.0732
|Daily SMA100
|1.0657
|Daily SMA200
|1.0343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0917
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0788
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0926
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0745
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0868
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0818
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0689
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
