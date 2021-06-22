EUR/USD turns positive on the day above 1.1930 ahead of Powell's testimony

- EUR/USD is edging higher during the American trading hours.
- Eurozone consumer confidence improved at a softer pace than expected in June.
- Investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony at 1800 GMT.
After spending the majority of the day in a relatively tight range around 1.1900 on Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair gained traction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on the day at 1.1935.
USD loses strength in the second half of the day
In the absence of high-tier data releases and fundamental developments, the USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of EUR/USD. Following Monday's sharp decline, the US Dollar Index managed to stage a rebound earlier in the day but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turning south and losing 1%.
Ahead of FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, the DXY is posting small daily losses at 91.80.
Earlier in the day, the data from the US showed that the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved modestly to 22 in June from 18 in May and Existing Home Sales declined by 0.9% on a monthly basis in May.
On the other hand, the European Commission reported that the Consumer Confidence Index in the eurozone edged higher to -3.3 in June's preliminary reading from -5.1 in May, missing the market consensus of -3. Nevertheless, this data had little to no impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1934
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1918
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2129
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.2034
|Daily SMA200
|1.1996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1921
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1848
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1847
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1822
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1796
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2017
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair trades at weekly highs above 1.1920 as investors await for Fed chief Powell. Upbeat market mood supports high-yielding currencies following upbeat US data.
GBP/USD recovers beyond 1.3900
GBP/USD trades around 1.3940 amid a better market mood. Brexit concerns loom while the UK’s Health Minister says the economy remains on track for reopening on July 19.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1,780 ahead of Powell’s testimony
Gold dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,772 region heading into the North American session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
The Fed is bringing markets back to life
Last night, the Dollar lost about 0.4%, reaching 1.1909, around which it is quietly trading on Tuesday morning. The Dollar index dropped 0.5% yesterday and has so far remained around 91.935 in anticipation of further drivers.