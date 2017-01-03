EUR/USD turns positive as Trump lacks substance

Trump’s speech so far is high on rhetoric and low on substance. EUR/USD is thus in a recovery mode, now trading mildly positive on the day around 1.0580 levels.

It’s a campaign speech

The budget speech sounds more like the campaign speech which is full of positivity, but is once again devoid of details.

No wonder, the treasury yields have backed-off from the session highs. The 2-year yield, which traded earlier today around 2.30%, now trades at 2.28%. Consequently, the dollar is losing height. The spot clocked a high of 1.0589 and was last seen trading around 1.0580 levels.

EUR/USD Technical Levels

A break above 1.06 (zero figure) would expose 1.0642 (38.2% of 1.0341-1.0829) and 1.0677 (Feb 17 high). On the downside, support is seen at 1.0577 (5-DMA) and 1.0565 (previous day’s low), under which a major support is seen at 1.05 (zero figure).