EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1700, looks to US elections

- EUR/USD rebounds from lows near 1.1600 on Wednesday.
- Focus is now on results in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
- US ADP came in well below forecasts at 365K in October.
The shared currency regains composure and pushes EUR/USD back to the positive ground in the area past the 1.17 yardstick on Wednesday.
EUR/USD volatile on US elections results
EUR/USD regains some composure after bottoming out in monthly lows around 1.1600 during early trade along with news that President Trump was narrowing the gap vs. Democrat candidate Joe Biden.
So far, Biden keeps leading albeit by a narrow margin, with the attention now centred on votes from key states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Earlier in the session and apart from the election’s universe, final Services PMIs in the euro area and Germany surpassed the preliminary readings for the month of October, while Producer Prices in the broader bloc rose 0.3% MoM and contracted 2.4% YoY in September.
In the NA session, the ADP report disappointed expectations at “just” 365K in October and the trade deficit shrunk to $63.90 billion in September. Later in the session, the ISM Non-Manufacturing will close the daily calendar.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD trades within the 1.1600-1.1770 range on elections day. In the very near-term, EUR/USD is expected to remain under scrutiny on USD-dynamics mainly coming from the elections, the FOMC gathering (Thursday) and the Nonfarm Payrolls (Friday). On the more domestic front, the euro appears propped up by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (despite momentum appears somewhat mitigated in several regions), although the now more dovish stance from the ECB prompts some caution when comes to bullish attempts. As usual, the euro still looks supported by the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.02% at 1.1712 and a breakout of 1.1771 (monthly high Nov.3) would target 1.1880 (monthly high Oct.21) en route to 1.1917 (high Sep.10). On the downside, the next down barrier is located at 1.1622 (monthly low Nov.2) followed by 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) and finally 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden
The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.
EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election
EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October.
GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched
GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.
XAU/USD recovers early lost ground, flat-lined around $1908-10 region
Some renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to regain traction and move above the $1900. The latest update showed Trump’s lead has narrowed in Michigan and weighed on the USD. A modest uptick in the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven gold and cap gains.
WTI clings to gains above $38.00 ahead of EIA
Crude oil prices manage to extend the rebound from Monday’s lows in the sub-$34.00 region to the vicinity of the $39.00 mark per barrel. The rebound in prices, however, is expected to be short-lived as it is mainly supported by short covering.