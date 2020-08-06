EUR/USD turns negative near 1.1840, daily lows

- EUR/USD fades initial gains and recedes to the 1.1840 region.
- German Factory Orders jumped 27.9% MoM in June.
- US Initial Claims will take centre stage later in the NA session.
Following fresh 2020 highs near 1.1920 during early trade, EUR/USD has now retreated to the negative ground and navigates in the mid-1.1800s (at the time of writing).
EUR/USD looks to USD, data
EUR/USD is now losing some upside momentum in response to the pick-up in the demand for the greenback. In addition, the current overbought conditions of the pair carry the potential to spark some profit taking as well as a more lasting corrective downside.
Despite the ongoing knee-jerk, the underlying bullish trend appears unchanged around EUR/USD and the rest of its risk peers, while attention has now shifted to the US political scenario and the discussions around an extra stimulus package.
Earlier in the euro docket, the German Factory Orders expanded nearly 28% from a month earlier in June, adding to the idea of a ‘V’-shaped rebound in the first economy of the region. Additional data in Germany saw the Construction PMI rebounding to 47.1 during last month (from 41.3).
Later in the US data space, June’s Challenger Job Cuts are due ahead of the usual weekly Claims and the speech by FOMC’s R.Kaplan.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD came under pressure soon after hitting new 2020 highs in the 1.1915/20 band on Thursday. The sharp move up in past weeks, while largely triggered by broad-based dollar-selling, has found extra sustain in auspicious results from domestic fundamentals, which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus fallout. Also lending wings to the momentum around the euro appear the recently clinched deal on the European Recovery Fund – which helped putting political fears within the bloc to rest (for now) – and the solid position of the current account in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.11% at 1.1849 and faces immediate contention at 1.1695 (weekly low Aug.3) followed by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1916 (2020 high Aug.6) would target 1.1996 (high May 14 2018) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits four-month high amid upbeat BOE decision
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since March. The BOE left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting of negative rates. Dollar weakness is also in play. UK Construction PMI beat with 58.1 points.
EUR/USD retreats after hitting new two-year highs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850 after hitting new two-year highs earlier. The dollar is pressured amid fiscal stimulus uncertainty, Sino-American tensions, and weak US data. Jobless claims are awaited.
Gold consolidates near all-time highs, around $2050 region
Gold built on this week’s bullish break through the key $2000 psychological mark. Worries about the US economic recovery benefitted the safe-haven commodity. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields remained supportive of the positive move.
Forex Today: Gold up, dollar down amid stalled fiscal talks, vaccine hopes, ahead of jobless claims
The US dollar remains on the back foot while gold shines, following experienced on Thursday, partially in response to hints of weak Non-Farm Payrolls. US jobless are eyed on Thursday. Hopes of a coronavirus vaccine boost markets while ongoing fiscal talks in Washington are eyed.
WTI retreats from 5-month highs
WTI is trading unchanged on the day near $42.25, having failed to establish a strong foothold at the five-month high of $43.50 on Wednesday. Coronavirus-induced growth concerns weigh over oil prices.