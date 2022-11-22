- EUR/USD fades corrective bounce from one-week low ahead of key data/events.
- Market sentiment improved despite no major positives, equities stayed firmer, yields eased.
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence, US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved.
- Preliminary activity data for November will precede US Durable Goods Orders for October and Fed Minutes to entertain traders.
EUR/USD buyers take a breather ahead of an eventful day, steady around 1.0300 during Wednesday’s Asian session after snapping three-day downtrend the previous day. That said, a firmer risk profile allowed the pair buyers to battle against the sellers the previous day. However, a slew of data/events are up for publishing today and hence cautious mood probe the momentum traders of late.
European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann supported calls for a third straight 75 basis points (bps) rate increase for the December monetary policy meeting In an interview with the Financial Times (FT). However, European Central Bank board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno mentioned that there are many conditions for the rates increase to be less than 75 bps.
On the other hand, Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George recently said, “(We) could well take a higher interest rate for some time to convince households to hold on to savings.”
Talking about the data, Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved to -9 for November versus -10 prior whereas Eurozone Consumer Confidence also rose to -23.9 for the said month compared to -26 expected and -27.5 prior.
It’s worth noting that an improvement in the market’s sentiment despite the looming Covid woes from China and mixed concerns surrounding the US-China ties helped the EUR/USD pair to register the first daily gain in four on Tuesday. While portraying the mood, stocks in Europe and the UK, as well as Wall Street, closed positively whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped six basis points (bps) to 3.76%.
With the recently upbeat market sentiment and softer US Treasury yields, the US Dollar Index (DXY) also marked broad losses ahead of crucial catalysts scheduled for publication today. The reason could well be linked to the market’s expectations of softer rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Moving on, global markets may witness a volatile day as multiple central bank events and data are likely to entertain the momentum traders. Among them, the preliminary readings of November’s monthly activity data and Minutes of the Fed’s latest minutes will be closely observed to confirm the chatters surrounding the economic transition and the 50 bps rate hike chatters from the Fed. Additionally, talks surrounding the gas price cap from the Group of Seven (G7) will also be important to watch for clear directions.
Also read: FOMC Meeting Minutes Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar downer
Technical analysis
Despite the latest rebound the EUR/USD pair’s failure to cross the previous support line from November 04 and the 10-Day Moving Average (DMA), currently around 1.0340 and 1.0320 in the order, keeps teasing the bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0304
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61%
|Today daily open
|1.0242
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0097
|Daily SMA50
|0.9933
|Daily SMA100
|1.0024
|Daily SMA200
|1.0408
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0333
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0223
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0272
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0265
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0291
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0156
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0309
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0376
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0419
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD regains 0.6600, holds on to limited gains
AUD/USD trades at around 0.6640, recovering some of the ground lost on Monday, but still in the red for the week. Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision and Australian S&P Global PMIs to keep trades busy in the Asian session.
EUR/USD struggling to regain the 1.0300 mark
Weaker demand for the American currency helped EUR/USD to recover up to 1.0300 on Tuesday, but caution ahead of first-tier events limited the advance. ECB officials aim for another 75 bps rate hike in December.
Gold stuck around $1,740 as Dollar bulls fight back Premium
The American Dollar lost steam on Tuesday, shedding some ground against its major rivals. XAUUSD recovered modestly throughout the first half of the day, reaching an intraday high of $1,748.81 a troy ounce.
Where is Bitcoin price heading after the thunderous FTX collapse?
BTC continues to brave strong headwinds that followed the fall of one of the largest crypto empires, FTX. Although BTC looked like it had bottomed last week, declines on Monday and Tuesday have erased hopes of a turnaround. Bitcoin price trades at $15,800, down 1.5% on the day.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: NZD/USD – Buy the rumor, sell the fact on a 75 bps hike Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr’s "laser-like" focus on controlling inflation is set to break the bank’s habit of raising its lending rate by 50 bps on Wednesday when the central bank’s board members meet to decide on their next monetary policy move.