- US dollar gains momentum as US yields soar.
- EUR/USD extends weekly lows after breaking the 1.0950 support area.
- A test of 1.0900 (March 14 low) seems likely.
The EUR/USD broke below 1.0950 and tumbled to 1.0920, reaching the lowest level since March 14. The pair remains under pressure amid a stronger US dollar across the board.
Treasuries tumble, dollar gains
Equity prices are mixed on Tuesdays amid no improvement toward peace in Ukraine and following US economic data. The European Union is proposing new sanctions on Russia. Regarding data, the ISM Service sector index rose in March to 58.3 from 56.5.
Fed Vice Chairwoman, Lael Brainard said on Tuesday that the Fed is prepared to take stronger action if the inflation outlook and inflation expectations indicators suggest the need for such action. New York Fed President John William will deliver remarks in a few minutes.
Treasuries are falling, with the yield on the 10-year bond up 6.80% at 2.56%, the highest level since mid-2019. Yields strengthened the greenback during the American session. The DXY is up 0.35%, trading at 99.35 and could post the highest daily close in almost two years.
Short-term outlook
The break of 1.0950 left EUR/USD vulnerable to more losses. The next strong support area might be seen around 1.0900 (March 14 low), followed by 1.0880. The euro is likely to remain under pressure while under 1.0950. A recovery above would alleviate the negative tone, with the next resistance at 1.0980.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0928
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.0973
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1014
|Daily SMA50
|1.1167
|Daily SMA100
|1.1241
|Daily SMA200
|1.1481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0961
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0997
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1019
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0938
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend slide to multi-week lows below 1.0950
EUR/USD has been having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. Supported by the upbeat ISM Services PMI data and hawkish Fed commentary, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals and dragged the pair to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950.
GBP/USD retreats after rising above 1.3150
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session on Tuesday and advanced to a daily high above 1.3160. With the dollar holding its ground on the back of the upbeat ISM Services PMI report, however, the pair erased the majority of its daily gains.
Gold turns south following a jump above $1,940
Gold has lost its traction after having touched a fresh five-day high above $1,940 in the early American session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day on hawkish Fed commentary, causing XAU/USD to push lower.
Shiba Inu price climbs higher as the community burns 180 million SHIB overnight
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the circulating supply of the Dogecoin-killer shrinks. The community has burned another 179 million SHIB tokens overnight, pulling them out of the supply.
MULN stock retracing on Tuesday as US equity markets trade in the red
MULN stock is down almost 5% at the time of the update, one hour after the US market open. The electric vehicle automaker shares are exacerbating the retracement seen in the Nasdaq and the tech sector.