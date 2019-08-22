EUR/USD tumbles to new weekly lows near 1.1060

- EUR/USD fades the initial move to 1.1100 and beyond.
- Flash PMIs surprised to the upside in August.
- Jackson Hole Symposium kicks in later today.
Sellers have quickly returned to the markets after EUR/USD hit the 1.1110/15 band earlier in the session in response to upbeat PMIs results.
EUR/USD upside limited around 1.1120
The pair has quickly reversed the bullish attempt to the 1.1100 barrier and above following better-than-expected advanced PMIs in core Euroland for the current month.
The knee-jerk managed to record new weekly lows near 1.1060 and it has opened further the door for a potential retracement to the 2019 low at 1.1026 anytime soon.
Still in the euro area, minutes from the last ECB meeting noted the slowdown appears to last longer than initially estimated, while members showed concern over the decline in longer term inflation expectations.
In the meantime, and with the FOMC minutes and flash PMIs out of the way, the next big event will be the Jackson Hole Symposium that starts today on ‘Challenges for Monetary Policy’.
What to look for around EUR
EUR has finally succumbed to the downside pressure although another test of YTD lows in the proximity of 1.1020 remains elusive for the time being. Renewed buying interest surrounding the buck, expectations of ECB easing and Italian politics are seen driving the mood around the shared currency at the moment. That said, sustained bullish attempts in the pair still look flimsy amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus (most likely to be announced in September), including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. This scenario has been confirmed as of late following poor results from the euro-docket, adding to the unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.06% at 1.1077 and faces immediate contention at 1.1063 (low Aug.22) seconded by 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1136 (21-day SMA) would target 1.1218 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.1282 (high Jul.19).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD stabilizing above 1.2100 as Johnson and Macron meet
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, steady. After German Chancellor Merkel offered UK PM Johnson 30 days to solve the Irish Backstop problem, Johnson meets French President Macron.
USD/JPY: Weaker below 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker below the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold plummets to fresh nine-day lows near $1,492 on surging US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the last hour and broke below the critical $1,500 as the rising US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the safe-haven gold to find demand.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.