EUR/USD tumbles to new 2020 lows near 1.0850

- EUR/USD loses further ground and tests 1.0850, fresh YTD lows.
- Risk aversion resurged in the global markets and lifted the dollar.
- US inflation measured by the CPI next of relevance in the calendar.
The European currency is now coming under renewed selling pressure and drags EUR/USD to the area of new 2020 lows near 1.0850.
EUR/USD weaker ahead of US data
There is no respite for the decline in the pair, which has now lost ground in eight out of the last nine sessions and returned to levels last seen in April 2017 in the mid-1.0800s.
The resumption of the risk aversion on the back of fresh coronavirus jitters is giving extra legs to the buck and the rest of the safe havens, all in detriment of the funding currency.
Later in the session, the greenback is expected to be in centre stage in light of the publication of US inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of January. Additional data will see the usual weekly report on the US labour market and the speech by New York Fed’s permanent voter John Williams.
What to look for around EUR
The pair is managing to bounce of YTD lows near 1.0860 region (Wednesday) on the back of an apparent correction lower in the greenback. In the meantime, USD-dynamics are expected to dictate the pair’s price action for the time being along with the broad risk trends, where the COVID-19 is still in the centre of the debate. On another front, the ECB is expected to finish its “strategic review” (announced at its January meeting) by year-end, leaving speculations of any change in the monetary policy before that time pretty flat. Further out, latest results from the German and EMU dockets continue to support the view that any attempt of recovery in the region remains elusive for the time being and is expected to keep weighing on the currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.16% at 1.0856 and a break below 1.0853 (weekly/2020 low Feb.13) would target 1.0814 (78.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017). On the flip side, the next resistance is located at 1.0957 (weekly high Feb.10) seconded by 1.1017 (21-day SMA) and finally 1.1076 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE.
EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears. US CPI is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?
The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region
Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.