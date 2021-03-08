EUR/USD tumbles to 4-month lows near 1.1870

- EUR/USD accelerates the downside to the 1.1870 region.
- Next on the downside comes in the key 200-day SMA.
- The Sentix Index improved to 1.9 in March.
Sellers continue in total control of the sentiment around the single currency and drag EUR/USD to fresh multi-month lows in the 1.1870 region on Monday.
EUR/USD in multi-month lows
EUR/USD retreats for the fourth consecutive session at the beginning of the week and extend the recent breakdown of the key barrier at 1.19 the figure.
The improvement surrounding the greenback picks up extra pace, always underpinned by the expected outperformance of the US economy vs. its G10 peers, which is in turn supported by the slow pace of the vaccine rollout in the Old Continent (when compared to the US, UK).
In addition, the risk complex continues to suffer the sharp upside momentum in US (nominal and real) yields amidst investors’ rising perception of higher US inflation in the next months, mainly due to the increased fiscal spending. On the latter, it is worth mentioning that the US Senate passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Saturday and it expected to be signed by President Biden at some point later this week.
In the euro calendar, the Investor Confidence gauged by the Sentix Index improved to 5.0 for the current month (from -0.2), surpassing initial estimates (1.9). Earlier, the German Industrial Production unexpectedly contracted 2.5% from a month earlier during January.
Data across the pond will only see the monthly figures for Wholesale Inventories for the month of January.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD navigates the area of new 2021 lows in the 1.1870 region. The solid rebound in the greenback as of late put the previous constructive stance in the euro under heavy pressure, as market participants continue to adjust to higher US yields and the outperformance of the US economy. A move below the critical 200-day SMA (around 1.1800) should shift the pair’s outlook to bearish in the near-term. In the meantime, price action around EUR/USD is expected to exclusively gyrate around the dollar’s dynamics, developments from yields on both sides of the ocean, extra fiscal stimulus in the US and the global economic recovery.
Key events in Euroland this week: Flash Q4 GDP (Tuesday) – ECB interest rate decision/Press Conference/Economic Projections (Thursday) – EMU’s Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, always amidst the current (and future) context of subdued inflation. Potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. Huge long positions in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.34% at 1.1867 and faces the next support at 1.1812 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) and finally 1.1602 (monthly low Nov.4 2020). On the flip side, a break above 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally) would target 1.2029 (100-say SMA) en route to 1.2113 (monthly high Mar.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD drops back below $1700 amid surging Treasury yields
XAU/USD’s recovery stalls, faces rejection at 21-SMA on the 4H chart. RSI has turned south, pointing to more downside in the near-term. The US Treasury yields resume their rally, driving US dollar higher.
Cardano moves closer to colossal rally eyeing $2
Cardano is trading at that apex of a symmetrical triangle as a massive breakout lingers. A break above the 50 SMA on the 4-hour chart will add weight to the expected upswing. The slump in network growth could hamper the bullish outlook and delay the breakout.
US Dollar Index looks firmer above 92.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the march north to new yearly highs in the 92.15/20 band at the beginning of the week.