EUR/USD trying to bottom at 1.1535 after plunging from 1.1700 area

- The euro attempts to find support at 1.1535 after losing more than 1% on the day.
- The US dollar appreciates with the investors bracing for the Fed's meeting next week.
- Higher US bond yields and hawkish Fed expectations have crushed the euro.
The euro is attempting to hit a bottom at 1.1535 after plummeting more than 1% on the day. The pair has dropped like a stone on Friday, crushed by a combination of factors and a stronger US dollar.
The euro plummets with the US dollar firming up
The common currency has lost on Friday all the ground it gained on Wednesday and Thursday’s rally, weighed by the US dollar’s strength. End-of-the-month moves, as the market positions for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting next week and higher US Treasury bonds might have been the main reason for the sharp EUR/USD reversal.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed today that US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, the Fed’s favourite inflation gauge, accelerated 3,6% year-on-year in September. These figures come to reaffirm the theory that the US central bank will be forced to accelerate its monetary normalization plans, which, less than one week ahead of November’s meeting, has boosted demand for the USD,
Against this backdrop, US-T bond yields edged up again, with the 10-year note reaching levels near 1.6%, which has increased bullish pressure on the US dollar.
EUR/USD: Reaching levels right above long-term lows at 1.1525
The euro is ticking up from session lows only a few pips above year-to-date lows at 1.1525. With technical indicators approaching oversold levels, the pair could attempt a correction, aiming to previous lows at 1.1585 before testing October 26 and 27 highs at 1.1625 and, if that level gives way, prepare another attack to 1.1700 area.
The near-term bias, however, remains fairly negative and we should not discard further decline next week. In that case, the area between October low at 1.1525 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020 - January 2021 rally, at 1.1500 represents an important support range that would open the path towards June 2020 highs at 1.1420.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1556
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0126
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|1.1682
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1601
|Daily SMA50
|1.17
|Daily SMA100
|1.1774
|Daily SMA200
|1.1908
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1692
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1582
|Previous Weekly High
|1.167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.165
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1624
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1502
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1762
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1832
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?