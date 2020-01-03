- US Dollar retreats after US data, DXY falls to 96.80.
- EUR/USD rebounds, alleviate bearish pressure, heads for a small weekly loss.
The EUR/USD pair extended the recovery from weekly lows following the release of the US ISM Manufacturing report. It rose to 1.1167 and as of writing trades at 1.1165, modestly lower for the day, and forty pips above the daily low.
The rebound took place after the greenback pulled back across the board. Earlier today, tensions between Iran and the US sent the US dollar to the upside. EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1123 before bouncing to the upside.
The ISM manufacturing index came in at 47.2 for December, below expectations of a reading of 49.0. According to analysts at Wells Fargo the report signals that industrial activity shrank in each of the last five months of the year. “Even worse is the fact that this marks the lowest headline for the ISM since the recession. Various subcomponents also plumbed lows that haven’t been touched in a decade, including most notably employment which fell to 45.1.”
The report weighed on the US dollar. The DXY moved of highs and dropped to 96.80. US yields turned again to the downside approaching daily lows. The 10-year stands again at 1.80%; before the report was testing 1.84%.
On a weekly basis, EUR/USD is trading just a few pips below the level it has a week ago. Over the week, it reached monthly highs above 1.1200 but failed to hold. Still, before the week is over, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1163
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1168
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.113
|Daily SMA50
|1.1091
|Daily SMA100
|1.1063
|Daily SMA200
|1.1143
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1163
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1189
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1069
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1316
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall
USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.