EUR/USD trims losses, rises back above 1.0900 as USD retreats

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Greenback holds on to gains but moves off highs, DXY up 0.60%. 
  • EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0920 and back above the 20-day moving average. 
  • Germany to begin reopening its economy on Monday, Merkel says.

The EUR/USD pair erased half of the daily losses and is back above 1.0900. Earlier on Wednesday, it bottomed at 1.0855, the lowest level since April 9. It is trading at 1.0921, at session highs. The move off lows took place amid a retreat of the greenback across the board. 

The US dollar is still holding on to gains, after many days of consecutive losses. The DXY is 0.65%, hovering around 99.50, after trading slightly below 100.00 hours ago. The decline in US yields did not curb USD strength. The 10-year yield fell to 0.62%, the lowest since April 6. In Wall Street, main indexes are falling around 2%. 

The return of risk aversion boosted the greenback across the board. Economic data from the US came in worst than expected, but market participants ignored it. The US dollar continues to be the key driver. 

The euro is rising against emerging market and commodity currencies but versus the Swiss franc is it trading at the lowest since March 23 and near the multi-year set last month at 1.0520. 

EUR/USD Levels 

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0906
Today Daily Change -0.0075
Today Daily Change % -0.68
Today daily open 1.0981
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0894
Daily SMA50 1.0968
Daily SMA100 1.1035
Daily SMA200 1.1059
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0987
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0955
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0874
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0844
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1011
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1094

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data

EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data

EUR/USD is around 1.09, down on the day. The market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down some 1%. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.

GBP/USD News

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. The BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.

Read more

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.

Gold News

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures