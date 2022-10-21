- EUR/USD meets resistance in the 0.9800 region on Friday.
- The dollar advances markedly above the 113.00 mark tracked by the DXY.
- The EMU flash Consumer Confidence will be on tap later.
The single currency comes under pressure and drags EUR/USD to the 0.9760 region at the end of the week.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying, high yields
EUR/USD now seems to stabilize in the lower end of the recent range in the 0.9770/60 band against the backdrop of further buying interest surrounding the greenback. The move higher in the buck, in the meantime, appears propped up by the unabated climb in US yields.
In the same line, but in the German money market, the 10-year bund yields climb to the vicinity of the 2.50% region for the first time since July 2011.
In the domestic calendar, the advanced Consumer Confidence gauge tracked by the European Commission will be the sole release later in the evening. In the US calendar, NY Fed J.Williams is due to speak ahead of the publication of the Monthly Budget Statement.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD now seems to have embarked on some consolidation in the sub-0.9800 area amidst the persistent advance in the dollar.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. Following latest results from key economic indicators, the latter is expected to extend further amidst the ongoing resilience of the US economy.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: European Council Meeting, EMU Flash Consumer Confidence (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle vs. increasing recession risks. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.05% at 0.9776 and the breakdown of 0.9631 (monthly low October 13) would target 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) en route to 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002). On the flip side, the next up barrier comes at 0.9875 (weekly high October 18) followed by 0.9999 (monthly high October 4) and finally 1.0050 (weekly high September 20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
