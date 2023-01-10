EUR/USD treads water above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, Fed talks

- EUR/USD seesaws around seven-month high, steadies off late.
- Cautious mood ahead of this week’s key catalysts probe EUR/USD traders.
- Upbeat EU data jostle with hawkish Fedspeak to confuse pair traders.
- Speeches from Fed Chair Powell, ECB’s Schnabel and US inflation will be crucial for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD dribbles between 1.0720 and 1.0745 so far during early Tuesday as traders await more clues to extend the latest north-run. In doing so, the major currency pair seesaws around the highest levels since June 2022 as bulls run out of steam as the US Dollar rebounds on doubts over the previous risk-on mood, as well as due to a rebound in the US Treasury yields.
US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 103.25 as it bounces off an upward-sloping support line from May 2021. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around a three-week low marked the previous day, close to 3.53% by the press time, as it snaps a two-day downtrend.
The rebound in the US Treasury yields and the DXY could be linked to the comments from Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic as he said on Monday that it is ''fair to say that the Fed is willing to overshoot.'' On the same line, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly stated that they are determined, united, resolute to bring inflation down.
Furthermore, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's monthly Survey of Consumer Expectations showed on Monday that the US consumers' one-year inflation expectations declined to 5% in December from 5.2% prior. However, the three-year ahead expected inflation remained unchanged at 3% and the five-year ahead expected inflation edged higher to 2.4% from 2.3%, which in turn renewed inflation woes and probed EUR/USD bulls.
On the other hand, German Industrial Production rose 0.2% MoM in November versus 0.1% expected and -0.1% previous readings. However, the yearly figures marked -0.4% YoY outcome compared to 0.0% prior and 1.3% market forecasts. Additionally, the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence index rose to –17.5 in January from -21.0 in December vs. -11.1 expected. On the contrary, the European Central Bank (ECB) noted in its Economic Bulletin article published on Monday that the wage growth in the next few quarters to be "very strong" but real wages will fall further in the coming months.
Receding optimism surrounding China, mainly due to the Covid fears for the rural parts of the dragon nation, also seemed to have probed the EUR/USD buyers. Bloomberg cites the dearth of facilities and drugs, as well as experts’ fears of a spike in Covid cases in January, to challenge the previously positive sentiment.
As a result, the S&P 500 Futures dropped 0.30% intraday by the press time even as Wall Street closed mixed.
Moving on, a speech by ECB’s Isabel Schnabel will precede Fed Chair Powell’s panel discussion at the Riksbank’s International Symposium on Central Bank Independence to determine immediate EUR/USD moves. Should Fed’s Powell favor aggressive rate hikes, the major currency pair may witness further declines.
Technical analysis
A downward-sloping resistance line from late May 2022, around 1.0730, joins the looming bull cross on the MACD indicators to keep the EUR/USD buyers hopeful.
On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for a seven-week-long support line, close to 1.0540 to convince the EUR/USD bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0731
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.0731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0626
|Daily SMA50
|1.0427
|Daily SMA100
|1.0157
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0761
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0639
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0714
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.066
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0538
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD treads water above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, Fed talks
EUR/USD dribbles between 1.0720 and 1.0745 so far during early Tuesday as traders await more clues to extend the latest north-run. The major currency pair seesaws around the highest levels since June 2022 as bulls run out of steam as the US Dollar rebounds on doubts over the previous risk-on mood, as well as due to a rebound in the US Treasury yields.
GBP/USD: Struggle continues for shifting auction above 1.2200
GBP/USD is facing stubborn barricades around 1.2200 as anxiety soars ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to extend its recovery to near the round-level resistance of 103.00.
Gold looks to recapture $1,900 amid a potential Golden Cross Premium
Gold price is gathering strength to take on the eight-month top at $1,880, as the uptrend remains well in place this Tuesday. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields is keeping the immediate upside in check.
Bitcoin price might crash violently, dragging altcoins with it
Bitcoin price shows that the market is primed for a reversal from multiple perspectives. Although BTC has rallied only by a small amount, some altcoins have more than doubled in the last week. Altcoin traders need to be careful this week as things could shift for the worse.
Inflation incoming
The US Inflation number is fast approaching. This has been of the main drivers of the recent tremendous start of year rally in US and global stock markets. It is virtually a given and certainly expected by market participants that inflation will decline yet again and significantly.