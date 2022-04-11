EUR/USD trading near 1.0900 as traders mull French election, geopolitics and upcoming risk events

- EUR/USD is trading near 1.0900 after gapping higher after French President Macron’s solid first-round Presidential election performance.
- The pair is also being supported as Eurozone yields rally, though risk-off flows and upcoming US data/Fed speak are risks.
Pro-EU French President Emmanuel Macron’s solid performance in the first round of the French Presidential election on Sunday saw EUR/USD gap higher at the reopening of trade this week. EUR/USD opened at around 1.0920 and even went as high as the 1.0930s during European morning trade, but has since fallen back to test the 1.0900 mark, where it one again is eyeing session lows in the 1.0880 area.
At current levels, EUR/USD still trades about 0.25% higher on the day, though gains at highs earlier in the session were more than 0.5%. Macron’s first-round performance a tad better than expected and secured him a place in the runoff against his more anti-EU rival Marine Le Pen in the final runoff on 24 April. But polling between Macron and Le Pen remains very tight, meaning political uncertainty will continue to weigh on the euro in the coming weeks.
Elsewhere, Eurozone yields are sharply up on Monday (German 10-year +8bps), which has resulted in a narrowing of the US yields advantage, another factor offering support to the pair. But a barrage of upcoming Fed speak over the next few days and the release of US inflation figures on Tuesday and Wednesday could easily see this reverse. Indeed, against the backdrop of ongoing concerns over the Russo-Ukraine war and now lockdowns in China, both of which are dampening broad market sentiment, USD risks still seem tilted higher.
EUR/USD bears will be eyeing a retest of last week’s lows in the 1.0830s ahead of a potential test of annual lows at 1.0806. Some longer-term bears have set their sights on the 2020 lows in the mid-1.0600s. Unless the ECB surprises this week with another hawkish shift in its QE and rate guidance (not the market’s base case), things could well be headed that way in the coming weeks.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0899
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.0877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0998
|Daily SMA50
|1.1141
|Daily SMA100
|1.1224
|Daily SMA200
|1.1461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0836
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0858
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0845
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0813
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0956
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 after early rebound
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward the mid-1.0900s earlier in the day. With the greenback holding its ground against its rivals amid rising US Treasury bond yields, the pair has turned negative on the day below 1.0900. Investors keep a close eye on Fedspeak.
GBP/USD meets resistance near 1.3050
GBP/USD has touched a fresh daily top above 1.3050 but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to continue to push higher.
Gold extends daily rally beyond $1,960
Following a short-lasting consolidation phase near $1,950, gold has extended its daily rally to a fresh multi-week high above $1,960. The souring market mood amid heightened recession fears and a protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict helps the yellow metal find demand.
Cryptos hint at a strong recovery
Bitcoin price has been heading south lately, but this has allowed a select few altcoins to go wild. Ethereum and Ripple do not seem to be on this list and are likely going to take more time before they trigger a bull rally.
Dow Jones futures move lower as China CPI soars, yields rise again and oil falls
Dow Jones futures are indicating a lower open from the main stock indices on Monday as concerns mount over the health of the Chinese economy. Dow Jones futures are trading 100 points lower at 34,517 indicating a loss of 0.3%.