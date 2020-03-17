EUR/USD: Trading at fresh March lows as investors can’t shrug off fears

Demand for the dollar is the main theme this Tuesday, as the world is running for safety while European and US data disappointed, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet reports.

Key quotes

“The shared currency is being further affected by plummeting confidence, as the March ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment collapsed to -49.5 in the Union, and -49.5 in Germany. The assessment of the current situation in the country came in at -43.1.”

“The US released February Retail Sales, which came in worse than expected, down in the month 0.5%, while the core reading printed 0.0% vs an expected 0.4%.”