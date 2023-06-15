EUR/USD trades with modest intraday losses, holds above 1.0800 ahead of ECB

- EUR/USD retreats further from a multi-week top and is pressured by a stronger USD.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook lifts the US bond yields and helps revive the USD demand.
- The downside seems cushioned as traders seem reluctant ahead of the ECB meeting.
The EUR/USD pair attracts some selling following an early uptick to the 1.0845 region during the Asian session on Thursday and retreats further from a nearly one-month high touched the previous day. The pair currently trades near the lower end of its intraday trading range, just above the 1.0800 mark, and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak, though any meaningful downside seems elusive.
The US Dollar (USD) makes a solid comeback and reverses the previous day's slide to its lowest level since May 16, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The strong USD bounce comes on the back of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook and the intent to resume the rate-hiking cycle. It is worth recalling that the Fed, held interest rates steady at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, as expected, but signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as 50 bps by the end of this year.
In fact, the so-called "dot plot" indicated that officials now see rates peaking at 5.6% this year, higher than March's projection of 5.1%. The Fed also sees slightly stronger economic growth and forecasts the economy to grow by 1% this year — up from the 0.4% rise projected in May — before rising 1.1% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025. This triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and helps revive the USD demand. Apart from this, a softer tone around the equity markets underpins the safe-haven buck and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/USD pair.
Traders, however, might refrain from placing aggressive bearish bets ahead of the highly-anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later this Thursday. The ECB is all but certain to hike interest rates by 25 bps - to their highest level in 22 years - and leave the door open for further policy tightening to combat high inflation. It is worth mentioning that the headline CPI in the Eurozone decelerate to 6.1% in May, though is still more than three times the ECB's 2% target. Moreover, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, has just started showing signs of slowing.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop, along with the overnight sustained break and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the EUR/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent positive move witnessed over the past week or so has run its course and positioning for any meaningful downside.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0812
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0749
|Daily SMA50
|1.0878
|Daily SMA100
|1.0806
|Daily SMA200
|1.0533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0864
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0667
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.087
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0912
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0961
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.