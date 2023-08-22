EUR/USD trades with a positive bias above 1.0900 mark amid modest USD weakness

- EUR/USD edges higher for the second straight day and draws support from a softer USD.
- The narrowing of the German yield curve inversion lends support to the Euro and the pair.
- Hawkish Fed expectations might limit the USD slide and keep a lid on any further gains.
- Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
The EUR/USD pair gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday and climbs back above the 1.0900 mark during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade near a three-day top and look to build on the recent bounce from over a two-month trough, around the 1.0845 region touched last Friday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Friday the Euro Zone economy would keep growing and is unlikely to experience a deep or sustained recession. This leads to the narrowing of the German yield curve inversion and supports prospects for further policy tightening by the ECB, which is seen underpinning the shared currency. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, remains depressed below its highest level since July 12 as traders are still betting on the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause its rate-hiking cycle in September. That said, the incoming US economic data continues to point to an extremely resilient economy and keeps the door open for one more 25 bps lift-off by the end of this year, which should help limit any meaningful USD losses.
The view that the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. It is worth recalling that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond had climbed to a fresh 15-year top on Monday. Apart from this, a generally weaker risk tone assists the safe-haven USD to hold just above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (USD). This might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the EUR/USD pair.
Investors might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week. Investors will further take cues from the flash version of the PMI prints from the Euro Zone and the US, due on Wednesday, which will provide fresh insights into the economic health and whether the respective central banks can afford to increase interest rates further.
In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of the Euro Zone Current Account figures, which will be followed by Existing Home Sale and Richmond Manufacturing Index later during the early North American session from the US. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.0896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.096
|Daily SMA50
|1.098
|Daily SMA100
|1.0931
|Daily SMA200
|1.0794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.096
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0845
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1276
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0834
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.087
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0964
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0900 as US Dollar struggles
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0900 while within a narrow range heading into the European morning. The pair shrugs off a cautious market mood and firmer US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly subdued US Dollar. The focus shifts to US housing data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 on softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.2800, snapping a four-week downtrend early Tuesday. A broad-based US Dollar softness, a pause in the US Treasury yields rally and a cautiously optimistic market mood helps the pair recover further ground.
Gold rebound to lose momentum below $1,920
Gold Price portrays bearish consolidation at the lowest level in five months while defending the week-start rebound amid mixed sentiment. US Dollar’s downbeat performance allows the XAU/USD to pare previous losses at the multi-day bottom.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
Is the US Dollar about to end its downtrend?
The US Dollar is at a crucial inflection point ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. So is the Greenback about to break out of its downtrend? What are the key levels to watch on the US Dollar Index.