- EUR/USD is a little weaker below 1.1050 in a quiet start to the week, amid a lack of fresh catalysts.
- The pair is currently caught between support and resistance as it awaits remarks from Fed’s Powell and further geopolitical developments.
EUR/USD is a touch weaker just below the 1.1050 level in a quiet start to the week, amid a lack of pertinent, market-moving fundamental catalysts regarding the Russo-Ukraine war or other major themes (central banks and economics). For now, EUR/USD price action remains capped by the 21-day Moving Average which is currently around 1.1080, as has been the case for the past three sessions. But to the downside, an uptrend from the earlier March lows in the 1.0800 area continues to offer support ahead of last Thursday and Friday’s lows just above 1.1000.
Technically speaking then, continued contained price action on Monday seems a good bet, though investors will be monitoring a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, with the big guy slated to speak from 1600 GMT. Powell isn’t likely to deviate from his remarks at last week's post-Fed policy announcement press conference when the bank lifted interest rates by 25 bps for the first time in three years and signaled plans to lift rates at every remaining meeting this year. That means FX market trading opportunities are likely to remain fairly limited for the rest of the day.
Geopolitics is the wild card as Russo-Ukraine peace talks continue (no signs of progress towards a ceasefire just yet) and with EU leaders reportedly mulling a Russian oil import embargo. There is an EU Foreign Affairs Meeting on Monday that could produce some headlines on the matter that traders should be aware of; an EU embargo of Russian oil is a downside risk for the Eurozone economy and thus the euro. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, aside from geopolitics, the main catalysts will be Fed speak (with policymakers appearing every day) and US and Eurozone flash PMIs for March.
Hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers James Bullard and Christopher Waller last week spurred increased bets that the Fed might hike interest rates by 50 bps at its next meeting, so traders should be on notice for further hawkish remarks that could provide downside risk to EUR/USD. Flash PMIs, meanwhile, will give an early indication as to how the Ukraine war is impacting sentiment. Should a bearish combination of negative Russo-Ukraine updates, weaker than expected Eurozone PMIs and hawkish Fed commentary spur a downside break of EUR/USD’s recent uptrend and a move back under 1.1000, the door would be opened to a retest of last week’s 1.0900ish lows.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1034
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1051
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1084
|Daily SMA50
|1.1241
|Daily SMA100
|1.1296
|Daily SMA200
|1.1532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1119
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1003
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1047
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1075
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0997
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0942
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1173
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1228
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure in the 1.1030 price zone
The EUR/USD pair is under selling pressure, at the lower end of its daily range amid concerns related to the Eastern European crisis. German Producer Prices soared to 25.9% YoY in February, signaling inflation is heating up.
GBP/USD nears 1.3200 as demand for the dollar recedes
GBP/USD is up as demand for the dollar eases, as Wall Street struggles to remain afloat. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brexit-related headlines are leading the way.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Shiba Inu price to collect liquidity for an explosive 40% rally
Shiba Inu price action seems to be repeating itself after a recent breakout from its downtrend. The rebound is pausing and might go for a liquidity run below a vital support level before a full-blown rally kicks off.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.