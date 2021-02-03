EUR/USD trades below 38.2% Fib ahead of Eurozone CPI

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart indicates scope for deeper losses. 
  • Concerns about Eurozone's vaccine delivery and economic growth weigh over the EUR. 
  • A better-than-expected Eurozone CPI is needed to save the day for the bulls.

EUR/USD looks weak, having breached crucial Fibonacci (Fib) retracement support amid speculation that Eurozone's vaccine response has been slower than the US and UK. 

The pair closed Tuesday below 1.2064 – the 38.32% Fib retracement of the rally from 1.1602 to 1.2349. That's a significant negative signal, according to Reuters. EUR/USD has also taken out the head-and-shoulders neckline support at 1.2349, confirming a bullish-to-bearish trend change. 

The single currency is on the defensive, with coronavirus concerns overshadowing the risk-on action in stocks. 

"One of the Eurozone's greatest challenges is their slow vaccine rollout," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted in her daily analysis, adding that while Germany and France have vaccinated more people than the US, Eurozone's export controls and greater supply issues could create long-term problems. 

Besides, investors seem worried that the ongoing economically painful lockdown restrictions could remain in place for longer, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise. Lastly, the dollar shorts remained extended, and the pair remains vulnerable to a sudden unwinding of bearish bets on the US dollar. 

The bulls, therefore, need a big beat on the preliminary Eurozone Consumer Price Index (CPI) data to keep the pair from falling further. The data due at 10:00 GMT is expected to show the cost of living rose by 0.5% year-on-year in January following December's 0.3% decline. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2046
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.2037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2149
Daily SMA50 1.2148
Daily SMA100 1.1962
Daily SMA200 1.1686
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2088
Previous Daily Low 1.2012
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2041
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2059
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2003
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1927
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2079
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2156

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

