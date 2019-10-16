EUR/USD trades at fresh monthly highs above 1.1070

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Annual core inflation in the eurozone ticked up to 1% in September.
  • Disappointing retail sales from the United States (US) weighed on the USD.
  • US Dollar Index looks to post its lowest daily close since mid-September.

The broad-based USD weakness on Wednesday allowed the EUR/USD pair to gain traction and climb to its highest level in a month at 1.1085. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1072, adding 0.37% on a daily basis.

The data published by the Eurostat on Wednesday revealed that inflation, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 1% on a yearly basis in September from 0.9% in August to help the shared currency stay resilient against its rivals. Other data revealed that the trade surplus (seasonally adjusted) widened to €20.3 billion in August.

USD underperforms amid disappointing data

Later in the day, the United States (US) Census Bureau reported that retail sales in September declined by 0.3% in the US and weighed on the USD. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, dropped below the 98 mark for the first time since mid-September.

Meanwhile, in its closely-watched Beige Book, the Federal Reserve noted that some of the business contacts that took part in the survey said that they have lowered their growth outlook for the next 6-12 months. "Contacts in some districts suggested persistent trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity; the early impact of a GM auto strike was limited," the Fed said.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.107
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1.1034
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0984
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.114
Daily SMA200 1.1217
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1046
Previous Daily Low 1.0991
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1111

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on

EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on

Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words

GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words

The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses

USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses

The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's

Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's

The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.

Gold News

Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead

Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead

The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures