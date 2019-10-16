EUR/USD trades at fresh monthly highs above 1.1070

- Annual core inflation in the eurozone ticked up to 1% in September.
- Disappointing retail sales from the United States (US) weighed on the USD.
- US Dollar Index looks to post its lowest daily close since mid-September.
The broad-based USD weakness on Wednesday allowed the EUR/USD pair to gain traction and climb to its highest level in a month at 1.1085. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1072, adding 0.37% on a daily basis.
The data published by the Eurostat on Wednesday revealed that inflation, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 1% on a yearly basis in September from 0.9% in August to help the shared currency stay resilient against its rivals. Other data revealed that the trade surplus (seasonally adjusted) widened to €20.3 billion in August.
USD underperforms amid disappointing data
Later in the day, the United States (US) Census Bureau reported that retail sales in September declined by 0.3% in the US and weighed on the USD. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, dropped below the 98 mark for the first time since mid-September.
Meanwhile, in its closely-watched Beige Book, the Federal Reserve noted that some of the business contacts that took part in the survey said that they have lowered their growth outlook for the next 6-12 months. "Contacts in some districts suggested persistent trade tensions and slower global growth weighed on activity; the early impact of a GM auto strike was limited," the Fed said.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.107
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|1.1034
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0984
|Daily SMA50
|1.1043
|Daily SMA100
|1.114
|Daily SMA200
|1.1217
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1046
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1012
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0969
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0947
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1079
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1111
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on
Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words
The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.
Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead
The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.