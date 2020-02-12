EUR/USD drops to lowest level since May 2017 below 1.0880

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index pares early losses, closes in on 99.
  • FOMC Chairman Powell says nothing about US economy is "out of kilter."
  • Industrial Production in euro area contracts 4.1% in 2019.

The EUR/USD pair spent a large portion of the day consolidating in a tight range above the 1.09 mark but lost its traction during the American trading hours and slumped to its lowest level since May 2017 at 1.0877. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.0880, erasing 0.37% on a daily basis.

Euro struggles to stage a meaningful recovery

Earlier in the day, the data published by the Eurostat revealed that Industrial Production in the euro area contracted by 4.1% in 2019 and came in worse than the market expectation for a decline of 2.3%. However, the greenback's uninspiring performance allowed the pair to stay in the positive territory.

With the USD gathering strength in the second half of the day, the pair turned south and now remains on track to post its lowest daily close of 2020.

Although there weren't any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket, the upsurge seen in the US Treasury bond yields and FOMC Chairman Powell's relatively remarks helped the USD find demand.

While testifying before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, Powell said there was nothing about the current US economy was was "out of kilter or unbalanced." The US Dollar Index, which dropped to 98.70 on Wednesday, is now up 0.2% on the day at 98.93. 

On Thursday, inflation data from Germany and the US will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Analysts expect the annual core CPI in the US to tick down to 2.2% in January from 2.3%.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.088
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1093
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1121
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0925
Previous Daily Low 1.0891
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0865
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0967

 

 

