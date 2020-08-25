EUR/USD: Trade optimism bodes well for the euro

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • EUR/USD trades at 1.1812 at press time versus 1.1785 in early Asia. 
  • Trade optimism and risk-on is powering gains in EUR/USD. 
  • On the data front, the focus will be on the German IFO – Expectations index.

The buying pressure around the single currency is picking up pace on Tuesday amid the US-China trade optimism and pushing EUR/USD higher in the 1.18 neighborhood. 

Risk-on weighs over USD

Once again, a better mood in the financial markets is acting as a drag on the safe haven US dollar. 

While the futures tied to the S&P 500 are trading at record highs, the major Asian indices like Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi are up at least 1% each. The Chinese stocks, too, are flashing green, but have pulled back from session highs. 

The risk-on could be attributed to trade optimism and positive news on the coronavirus vaccine front. Top US and Chinese officials on Monday agreed to take necessary steps to ensure the success of the US-China phase one trade deal. 

In addition, Financial Times reported that the Trump administration is considering providing "emergency use" approval of the experimental coronavirus vaccine from AstraZeneca and Oxford University before the Presidential Elections, due in November this year. 

The improved risk appetite and the resulting weakness in the dollar has saved the day for EUR/USD bulls. That’s because the pair was looking weak in early Asia, having charted a “Gravestone Doji” candle on Monday. 

The gains, however, could be short-lived, if the final reading for the German second gross domestic product misses preliminary estimates by a big margin. Also, the focus would be on the forward-looking German IFO – Expectations index, due at 08:00 GMT. An above-forecast IFO data will likely invite stronger buying pressure. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1806
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1788
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1811
Daily SMA50 1.1532
Daily SMA100 1.1254
Daily SMA200 1.1148
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.185
Previous Daily Low 1.1784
Previous Weekly High 1.1966
Previous Weekly Low 1.1754
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1809
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1825
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1765
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1742
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1873
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1896

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood

GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through

A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Gold News

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands

Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.

Read more

WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00

WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.

Oil News

