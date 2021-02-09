EUR/USD tops 200-hour SMA on continued dollar weakness

- Broad-based US dollar weakness powers EUR/USD above the 200-hour SMA.
- Stimulus expectations continue to weigh over the greenback.
EUR/USD looks north, as the US dollar extends the post-payrolls losses on stimulus expectations.
The pair crossed above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) in Asia and now trades near 1.2080, representing a nearly 0.30% gain on the day. The SMA is located at 1.2056 at press time.
Since Friday's weak Nonfarm Payrolls data, the dollar has been losing ground. The dismal data pointed to slower-than-expected economic recovery crystallized support for President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plan worth $1.9 trillion.
According to BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien, the House is likely to pass the stimulus plan over the next two weeks, and Biden is hoping to have Senate approval and final signing by March 15. Lien noted in her daily analysis that a $1,400 stimulus check appears to be a done deal.
The impending stimulus is bearish for the dollar as it often leads to higher spending, boosting the deficit. The market looks to be pricing that in advance by selling the dollar.
However, the dollar may find bids if the stock markets witness a "sell the fact" trade, as discussed Monday. Data-wise, the focus will be on the German Trade Balance, due at 07:00 GMT, and US JOLTS Job Openings, scheduled at 15:00 GMT. The pair could also take cues from ECB's Lane speech and the action in the Eurozone bond markets, where the spread between the 10-year Italian and German bond yields is falling on fading political uncertainty.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2077
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.2156
|Daily SMA100
|1.197
|Daily SMA200
|1.1708
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1952
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2038
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
