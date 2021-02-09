EUR/USD tops 200-hour SMA on continued dollar weakness

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Broad-based US dollar weakness powers EUR/USD above the 200-hour SMA. 
  • Stimulus expectations continue to weigh over the greenback.

EUR/USD looks north, as the US dollar extends the post-payrolls losses on stimulus expectations. 

The pair crossed above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) in Asia and now trades near 1.2080, representing a nearly 0.30% gain on the day. The SMA is located at 1.2056 at press time. 

Since Friday's weak Nonfarm Payrolls data, the dollar has been losing ground. The dismal data pointed to slower-than-expected economic recovery crystallized support for President Joe Biden's fiscal stimulus plan worth $1.9 trillion. 

According to BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien, the House is likely to pass the stimulus plan over the next two weeks, and Biden is hoping to have Senate approval and final signing by March 15. Lien noted in her daily analysis that a $1,400 stimulus check appears to be a done deal. 

The impending stimulus is bearish for the dollar as it often leads to higher spending, boosting the deficit. The market looks to be pricing that in advance by selling the dollar. 

However, the dollar may find bids if the stock markets witness a "sell the fact" trade, as discussed Monday. Data-wise, the focus will be on the German Trade Balance, due at 07:00 GMT, and US JOLTS Job Openings, scheduled at 15:00 GMT. The pair could also take cues from ECB's Lane speech and the action in the Eurozone bond markets, where the spread between the 10-year Italian and German bond yields is falling on fading political uncertainty. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2077
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.2052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2106
Daily SMA50 1.2156
Daily SMA100 1.197
Daily SMA200 1.1708
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2066
Previous Daily Low 1.202
Previous Weekly High 1.2138
Previous Weekly Low 1.1952
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2048
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2038
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2072
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2092
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2118

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

