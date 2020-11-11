EUR/USD to trade within 1.16-1.20 range in the coming months – Rabobank

The USD has reclaimed some of the ground lost last week in the wake of the Biden election as the dust settles on post-election positioning. While the fundamental backdrop may suggest less reason to buy the safe-haven USD, the market is still long of the EURs and going into next month’s European Cental Bank (ECB) meeting, economists at Rabobank expect that confidence in that position will be tested.
Key quotes
“The combination of cheap money and vaccine hopes is likely to allow for decent levels of risk appetite and, while there are still risks on the horizon, we have curtailed our expectations for another round of USD strength and revised up our three-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.17 from 1.16 and our 6 mth forecast to 1.18 from 1.14.”
“The market built significant long positions in the EUR in the spring and summer on the view that the EU had taken a step towards a more coordinated fiscal policy and on the view that the ECB was determined to stamp out talk of fragmentation. These positions have been pared back but given that Europe is suffering substantially from a second wave and is facing a double-dip is economic output in Q4, we see upside potential from the EUR as being fairly limited particularly ahead of the December ECB meeting.”
“On September 1 comments from ECB Chief economists made it clear that he was concerned about the summer’s rise in the value of the EUR and the rally in EUR/USD stopped short at 1.20. We still see this area as marking strong psychological resistance for EUR/USD and would expect the currency pair to trade mostly in the 1.20 to 1.16 range in the months ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level as markets find some calm after Monday's covid vaccine developments and as cases surge on both sides of the Atlantic. ECB President Lagarde's speech and further fallout from the US elections are awaited.
GBP/USD holds onto gains near 1.33 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD trades above 1.3250, near the two-month high UK PM Johnson’s IMB defeat in House of Lords, adds to the odds of soft Brexit. Market sentiment stays mixed amid US holiday, fewer calls for negative rates.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises, reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture. Treasury yields also accelerated on Tuesday for the highest close since March 18.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.