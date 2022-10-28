EUR/USD has come above parity. Still, economists at ABN Amro expect the pair to end the year at 1.00.
Euro to remain under pressure versus the US dollar this year
“An energy crisis and a recession in the eurozone combined with a more aggressive path of rate hikes in the US compared to the eurozone will probably keep the euro under pressure versus the US dollar this year.”
“When financial markets calm down somewhat again, lower safe haven demand for the dollar could result in a recovery of EUR/USD.”
“Our forecasts for EUR/USD for end 2022 stands at 1.00.”
