USD weakness was sufficient to pull the EUR/USD higher, with the pair consolidating around the 1.1900. Terence Wu, FX straetgist at OCBC Bank, expects the market to chase the 1.1966 top this week.

Key quotes

“The recent top at 1.1966 is within sight, and maybe the target that the market will be pushing for this week. Beyond that, watch resistance at 1.2000.”

“Down below, expect support to enter at 1.1850.”