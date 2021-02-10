EUR/USD to target the 1.2150 mark – OCBC

The EUR/USD pair has moved back above 1.21. The broad USD is now likely to be under further pressure amid risk-on. Market may now shift to focus on EUR-positives like the narrowing BTP-Bund spread, and target 1.2150 for the EUR/USD, per OCBC Bank.

Key quotes

“The EUR/USD’s successive breaches of resistance levels at 1.2050 and 1.2100 leaves the pair in a bullish construct.”

“The market now seemed happy to overlook the EUR-negatives (like pandemic spread and slow vaccination progress) as the USD is now out of favour.”

“Next northbound target at 1.2150 for now, with a test of the January high cannot be ruled out.”